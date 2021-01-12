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Something Is Not Right, Covid Vaccines Trigger Deadly Immune Response, Earth Changes, and More 01.11.2021
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874 views • January 12, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Something Is Not Right: Watch video: https://rumble.com/vcf0i5-are-the-covid-19-vaccines-safe-something-is-not-right-part-1.html https://queenofpeacemedia.com/banned-videos/
--
“SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT: PART 2” IS COMING SOON. MEANWHILE, PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW.
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vcl7f5-could-a-covid-19-vaccine-cause-harm-even-death-over-time.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.11.2021):
Earthmaster Seismic Report: https://youtu.be/dIkmfWHwoYA
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Argentina Flooding: https://youtu.be/z37q0tSKfmY
--
Fireball Report: 2701 in 30 days: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
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TAAL VOLCANO, Philippines: https://apnews.com/article/international-news-volcanic-eruptions-15ca06a974c8e9006baf68ed5250fb8c
--
Could H5N8 be the next Covid? http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/could-h5n8-be-next-covid-indian.html?m=1
--
The Digital Imprimatur: https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2021/01/09/the-digital-imprimatur-n1323245
--
Did Pelosi Just Reveal the Motive Behind Her Desperate Last-Minute Attacks on Donald Trump?
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/01/10/did-pelosi-just-reveal-the-motive-behind-her-desperate-last-minute-attacks-on-donald-trump-n1328906
--
Rep. Nunes calls for racketeering investigation into Amazon, Apple, Google following Parler ban
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nunes-racketeering-investigation-amazon-apple-google-parler-ban
--
The woke purge: https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/01/09/the-woke-purge/
--
Emergency red alert America descending into WAR
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-10-situation-update-jan-9-emergency-red-alert-america-descending-into-war.html#
--
Military Intelligence-Scott McKay-The Tipping Point Radio: https://youtu.be/EXxksca-yYk
--
Here’s what you can and can’t do under Inslee’s COVID-19 ‘Healthy Washington’ plan to reopen the state
https://www.seattletimes.com/life/heres-what-you-can-and-cant-do-under-inslees-covid-19-healthy-washington-plan-to-reopen-the-state/
--
I CAN'T KEEP DOING THIS: Doctor pleads: https://youtu.be/Tq8SXOBy-4w https://youtu.be/fSL7sqOudoE
--
THE COMING ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5z8bilOTBgAT/
--
‘The most dangerous time’: UK sees toughest virus threat yet
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-england-coronavirus-pandemic-4f1881289ca4762baeccc7807f1ef357
--
China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-wuhan-china-united-nations-82f38100db0fa1462ec3ae74fc74cf09
--
Experts Concerned of South African #19 Strain Now in 45 Nations: https://youtu.be/SC4E558NaOI
--
COVID Tests Gone Wild: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/covid-tests-gone-wild-an-epidemic-of-covid-positive-tests/
--
24 Dead and 137 Infected at NY Nursing Home After Experimental COVID Injections
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/24-dead-and-137-infected-at-ny-nursing-home-after-experimental-covid-injections/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Something Is Not Right: Watch video: https://rumble.com/vcf0i5-are-the-covid-19-vaccines-safe-something-is-not-right-part-1.html https://queenofpeacemedia.com/banned-videos/
--
“SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT: PART 2” IS COMING SOON. MEANWHILE, PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW.
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vcl7f5-could-a-covid-19-vaccine-cause-harm-even-death-over-time.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.11.2021):
Earthmaster Seismic Report: https://youtu.be/dIkmfWHwoYA
--
Argentina Flooding: https://youtu.be/z37q0tSKfmY
--
Fireball Report: 2701 in 30 days: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
--
TAAL VOLCANO, Philippines: https://apnews.com/article/international-news-volcanic-eruptions-15ca06a974c8e9006baf68ed5250fb8c
--
Could H5N8 be the next Covid? http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/could-h5n8-be-next-covid-indian.html?m=1
--
The Digital Imprimatur: https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2021/01/09/the-digital-imprimatur-n1323245
--
Did Pelosi Just Reveal the Motive Behind Her Desperate Last-Minute Attacks on Donald Trump?
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/01/10/did-pelosi-just-reveal-the-motive-behind-her-desperate-last-minute-attacks-on-donald-trump-n1328906
--
Rep. Nunes calls for racketeering investigation into Amazon, Apple, Google following Parler ban
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nunes-racketeering-investigation-amazon-apple-google-parler-ban
--
The woke purge: https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/01/09/the-woke-purge/
--
Emergency red alert America descending into WAR
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-10-situation-update-jan-9-emergency-red-alert-america-descending-into-war.html#
--
Military Intelligence-Scott McKay-The Tipping Point Radio: https://youtu.be/EXxksca-yYk
--
Here’s what you can and can’t do under Inslee’s COVID-19 ‘Healthy Washington’ plan to reopen the state
https://www.seattletimes.com/life/heres-what-you-can-and-cant-do-under-inslees-covid-19-healthy-washington-plan-to-reopen-the-state/
--
I CAN'T KEEP DOING THIS: Doctor pleads: https://youtu.be/Tq8SXOBy-4w https://youtu.be/fSL7sqOudoE
--
THE COMING ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5z8bilOTBgAT/
--
‘The most dangerous time’: UK sees toughest virus threat yet
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-england-coronavirus-pandemic-4f1881289ca4762baeccc7807f1ef357
--
China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-wuhan-china-united-nations-82f38100db0fa1462ec3ae74fc74cf09
--
Experts Concerned of South African #19 Strain Now in 45 Nations: https://youtu.be/SC4E558NaOI
--
COVID Tests Gone Wild: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/covid-tests-gone-wild-an-epidemic-of-covid-positive-tests/
--
24 Dead and 137 Infected at NY Nursing Home After Experimental COVID Injections
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/24-dead-and-137-infected-at-ny-nursing-home-after-experimental-covid-injections/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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