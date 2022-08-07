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Hope & Tivon - Transhumanist Bioweapon & Deactivating the Bluetooth Chips
Hope and Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco are a husband and wife team with backgrounds in US Navy, energy engineering, and business.
They join us tonight to share new research on the Covid-19 Bioweapon shots, and deactivating the bluetooth chips that appear to now be inside human beings.
Check out Hope and Tivons EMF Protection Products here:
https://ftwproject.com/ref/468/
Reference for the information presented in this interview:
https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/covid-the-pharmacovigilant-genocidal-nanotech-bioweapon/ref/468/
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