Hope & Tivon - Transhumanist Bioweapon & Deactivating the Bluetooth Chips





Hope and Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco are a husband and wife team with backgrounds in US Navy, energy engineering, and business.





They join us tonight to share new research on the Covid-19 Bioweapon shots, and deactivating the bluetooth chips that appear to now be inside human beings.





Check out Hope and Tivons EMF Protection Products here:





https://ftwproject.com/ref/468/





Reference for the information presented in this interview:





https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/covid-the-pharmacovigilant-genocidal-nanotech-bioweapon/ref/468/





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia















