Iranians Arise

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Along with being devastated by its leadership, Iran is racked by revolutionary unrest, subjecting its regime to unsustainable strain. Protests that began in late December 2025 challenged tyrannical domination, economic collapse, rampant corruption, violent repression, and malicious clerical rule. Anti-regime actions spread rapidly across the country, drawing in shopkeepers, workers, students, and residents of all provinces.