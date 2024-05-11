Create New Account
Illegal Invader from Russia living in NYC for free gets free ticket to Chicago ✈️
GalacticStorm
2249 Subscribers
61 views
Published 15 hours ago

🏃‍♂️ Illegal Invader from Russia, who has been living in NYC on the taxpayer dime for the past year, receives a free plane ticket to Chicago from a 'special government service company.' Great work by Savanah Hernandez


@sav_says_

https://twitter.com/i/status/1789367146889236938

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

