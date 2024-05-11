Illegal Invader from Russia living in NYC for free gets free ticket to Chicago ✈️

🏃♂️ Illegal Invader from Russia, who has been living in NYC on the taxpayer dime for the past year, receives a free plane ticket to Chicago from a 'special government service company.' Great work by Savanah Hernandez
@sav_says_
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.