The Wartime Presidency Part VII, Ghosts In the Machine - by SLAG, 9 May 2022

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐈𝐈, 𝐆𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 - 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆, 9 𝐌𝐚𝐲 2022The US Army released it's 4th Psy-Op Group video on 2 May 2022 and posted on YouTube at:Ghosts In the Machine - 2 May 2022 (3 min, 35 sec)Also on Rumble at:It's pointed out that this is the only video on 4th Psy-Op Group's new YouTube channel. YouTube being what it is in censoring, I'm wondering how long this video will remain on YouTube. It will be very interesting to see if YouTube censors the US Army. We shall see.SLAG, and many others apparently, has analyzed the video as a projection that the Deep State is collapsing. Coming from the US military this might make sense to those who see the close relationship between the miltary and President Trump. There is much evidence that the US military is ignoring the Biden administration as much as it can.Just Human's video is just over 3 hours long and offers his own and others' analysis of the Ghosts In the Machine video. If you're interested in further analysis of the video, Ghosts In the Machine, you can visit the Just Human channel to listen to his 3 hour video there. I have appended the 3-1/2 minute Ghosts In the Machine in front of Just Human's 20 minute reading of SLAG's analysis.