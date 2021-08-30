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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 7) Our Courts Operating as Foreign Court Systems - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • August 30, 2021
Our courts are incorporated entities registered with the secretary of state office and approved as foreign corporations. The BAR attorneys have been operating as bank representatives, bringing false claims in commerce against American people. It's a system of impersonation serving mainly Insurance fraud and the banking criminal cartel. It started 300 years ago with ships in the sea, insuring ships that never exist. Now, they have done the same fraud but using our names instead, by transforming us from living people into fictional persons. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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