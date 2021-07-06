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Answers to your Questions, Episode Four, Part One
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10 views • July 06, 2021
Some of the topics covered in part one of this episode include: John’s vaccination status and methodology; satellites, 5G, and compromised health; scalar energy as a future healing modality; discernment and sourcing information outside of conventional wisdom; preferred living locations, rural vs. urban, and independence; indoor agriculture; and election fraud.
Futurist John Petersen receives mail from all over the world from people asking his perspective on scenarios and analysis regarding politics, future worlds, government, UFOs, finances, technology and social unrest, among many other subjects. Instead of responding to only one person, this is a way anyone can ask questions, and everyone can see the answer.
Would you like to Ask John a Question? Go to https://ArlingtonInstitute.Org/premium/ and subscribe to a FREE membership. You will be notified when new installments are released and you too will have the opportunity to "Ask John Anything."
Futurist John Petersen receives mail from all over the world from people asking his perspective on scenarios and analysis regarding politics, future worlds, government, UFOs, finances, technology and social unrest, among many other subjects. Instead of responding to only one person, this is a way anyone can ask questions, and everyone can see the answer.
Would you like to Ask John a Question? Go to https://ArlingtonInstitute.Org/premium/ and subscribe to a FREE membership. You will be notified when new installments are released and you too will have the opportunity to "Ask John Anything."
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