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Silverdale Is Wet - Dry Gulch Gazette #DGG1802
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1 view • March 13, 2022
The Dry Gulch Gazette was created as a parody 'news' sheet from an imaginary town called Dry Gulch when I was shooting in Western Action matches with my local pistol club.
Although I still shoot there, alas, Dry Gulch is now a ghost town, but the gazette still carries on.
This is the first online digital production of the gazette, which has, up until now, been an A3 size paper 'news sheet'.
Theme Music:
Western Guitar - Country Fireside Western Music
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/royalty-free-music/downloads-c/western-music/29
Although I still shoot there, alas, Dry Gulch is now a ghost town, but the gazette still carries on.
This is the first online digital production of the gazette, which has, up until now, been an A3 size paper 'news sheet'.
Theme Music:
Western Guitar - Country Fireside Western Music
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/royalty-free-music/downloads-c/western-music/29
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