Defense Minister Peter Dutton Calls for Tennis Australia To Speak Up About Peng Shuai

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/24/2022 Defense Minister Peter Dutton criticized Tennis Australia for censoring activists protesting against the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and called for all parties to speak as one voice for her.