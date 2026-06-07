DISCLOSURE DAY - THE GREAT DECEPTION - PT2

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Mike from around the world, NSA employee, warns non believers, to use holy discernment concerning the interaction with ETs, they might not be what you think they are.
He warns not to use incantations, recited formula of words designed to produce a particular effect, like calling down aliens. it's extremely dangerous, and could lead to demonic possession !
3:30LOVE TO CALL DEMON ALIENS
9:44THE ANTICHRIST
14:44CE5
26:55STEVEN GREER