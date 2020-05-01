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NWO: COVID-19's impact on the world and the mark of the beast (2)
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37 views • May 01, 2020
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Special thanks to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Remnant Church for adding the beautiful video and music background. His YouTube channels are SDRMedia and SDR Media. His website is SDRMinistries.org.
Since early 2020, the world is living under fear, the fear of the COVID-19 virus. What the evil powers that be want to see, and these powers include the Vatican and the CEOs or merchants of this world that obey the Vatican, is the reaction of the world so as to provide a solution. These evil powers created a problem, are looking for a reaction from the masses and then, they will provide a solution to appear as a solution provider; hence, problem, reaction, solution. These evil powers will not waste away a worldwide dire situation to impose their will on the masses.
According to the Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/28/coronavirus-cure-fact-check-hydroxychloroquine-trump, a French study followed work by Chinese researchers suggested that hydroxychloroquine can slow infections from Sars-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19, by blocking it from entering cells in the body. So there appears to be a solution to this virus but the evil powers of this world including the Vatican, Jesuit-educated doctors and the United Nation’s World Health Organization, are all pushing for a vaccine.
That's what Dr. Fauci, who is part of President Trump’s COVID-19 team, is advocating for. This is what the big pharmaceutical companies, Bill Gates and the Vatican are also advocating for. https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2019/03/vaticans-academy-for-life-encourages-parents-to-vaccinate-children/ When the Vatican says that vaccines are good for children, that should also be a red flag for everyone, especially since satan gives his power to the Vatican according to Revelation 13:2.
Don’t be fearful of viruses, pestilences and evil powers. Be re-assured that God is with you as long as you are faithful to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and keep His commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. As the apostle of God writes in 1 John 4:18, There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.
As God says through His prophet in Isaiah 41:10, Fear thou not; for I AM with thee: be not dismayed; for I AM thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. Since God is love according to 1 John 4:8 and is all power, then there is no fear in God. Live at peace with your Creator and don’t ever let fear take control of you. May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God be with you in the troubling end times. So be it. Amen.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
Special thanks to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Remnant Church for adding the beautiful video and music background. His YouTube channels are SDRMedia and SDR Media. His website is SDRMinistries.org.
Since early 2020, the world is living under fear, the fear of the COVID-19 virus. What the evil powers that be want to see, and these powers include the Vatican and the CEOs or merchants of this world that obey the Vatican, is the reaction of the world so as to provide a solution. These evil powers created a problem, are looking for a reaction from the masses and then, they will provide a solution to appear as a solution provider; hence, problem, reaction, solution. These evil powers will not waste away a worldwide dire situation to impose their will on the masses.
According to the Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/28/coronavirus-cure-fact-check-hydroxychloroquine-trump, a French study followed work by Chinese researchers suggested that hydroxychloroquine can slow infections from Sars-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19, by blocking it from entering cells in the body. So there appears to be a solution to this virus but the evil powers of this world including the Vatican, Jesuit-educated doctors and the United Nation’s World Health Organization, are all pushing for a vaccine.
That's what Dr. Fauci, who is part of President Trump’s COVID-19 team, is advocating for. This is what the big pharmaceutical companies, Bill Gates and the Vatican are also advocating for. https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2019/03/vaticans-academy-for-life-encourages-parents-to-vaccinate-children/ When the Vatican says that vaccines are good for children, that should also be a red flag for everyone, especially since satan gives his power to the Vatican according to Revelation 13:2.
Don’t be fearful of viruses, pestilences and evil powers. Be re-assured that God is with you as long as you are faithful to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and keep His commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. As the apostle of God writes in 1 John 4:18, There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.
As God says through His prophet in Isaiah 41:10, Fear thou not; for I AM with thee: be not dismayed; for I AM thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. Since God is love according to 1 John 4:8 and is all power, then there is no fear in God. Live at peace with your Creator and don’t ever let fear take control of you. May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God be with you in the troubling end times. So be it. Amen.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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