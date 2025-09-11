This ACT by Putin SHOCKED Israel BADLY┃SYRIA asked RUSSIA for HELP right after Israel Struck QATAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Against this backdrop, the new Syrian authorities, apparently well aware that neither Turkey nor other Muslim countries would help them in their confrontation with Israel, turned to the Russian Federation for help. In particular, on the evening of September 10, insiders in Damascus confirmed that the current president of Syria personally asked Russian Leader Vladimir Putin for help amid the growing escalation throughout the Middle East......................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING