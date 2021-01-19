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HERO: Dr. Simone Gold - The truth about the Wuhun (Covid) Virus and the CV19 vaccine
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171 views • January 19, 2021
Mirror: Original clip taken from Rodney Howard-Browne's YouTube channel.
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAXdB...
Rodney Howard-Browne's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC773...
Front Line Doctors Website: www.AFLDS.Com
Please share this with anyone and everyone! God Bless!!!
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAXdB...
Rodney Howard-Browne's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC773...
Front Line Doctors Website: www.AFLDS.Com
Please share this with anyone and everyone! God Bless!!!
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