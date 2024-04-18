Quo Vadis





Apr 16, 2024





Our Lady's Message to Jennifer for April 13, 2024.





That message of Our Lady follows here:





My daughter,





The offenses against my Son are grave and the world is in much danger.





My children, do not turn away from my Son, for I have come to draw you into the light of truth.





My Son – through His Passion, Death, and Resurrection – suffered a great price for each and every one of you.





Your soul is precious, for He carries the wounds of the world in His hands and feet, and His wounds are bleeding profusely.





My children, begin to recite the rosary often, for too many have become paralyzed in their complacency.





This world will begin to rock and tremble unless hearts begin to change and accept the truth, accept my Son as the King of Mercy.





When you open your hearts to prayer and recitation of the rosary, I, as your mother, will show you how to turn away from sin and to live in humility.





I will assist you in making a contrite confession so that healing can come.





Remember, my children, what began in Israel will end in America.





The hour has come, the hour has come.





I plead as your Heavenly Mother to listen and heed to the warnings of heaven – for the world has never been in such a grave state.





May the peace of my Son, Jesus, be with you.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Jennifer in October, 2023.





That message follows here:





My Child, if my children desire to grow in holiness, then I say go to reconciliation.





My children, you must reconcile yourselves before me.





Go before the seat of my representative and seek my mercy.





If you seek peace then it must begin within your heart, mind, and soul. You must not seek vengeance against another, for you are substituting my mercy for your justice.





Nothing on this earth can surpass eternal justice.





You must pray even for your enemies.





You must pray in humility, and from there heavenly graces will come.





My children, without prayer, war will come upon every corner of the earth.





There are many leaders who are guiding my people to the slaughter.





They do not seek peace.





They seek war and bloodshed in the name of greed, power and pride.





I have warned my children for some time that Russia and China were uniting behind closed doors.





America will turn on itself without prayer and repentance.





Do not be foolish children, do not be naive to the enemy’s plans, for in the blink of an eye chaos will break out all over the world.





Be vigilant!





Be vigilant!





Be vigilant in all things!





Remember, my children, those who have the greatest minds do not always have the greatest hearts.





Mankind would find great favor if he would use his gifts for the good of his neighbor.





Come my children, come to me in adoration and you will find refuge, for I am Jesus and my mercy and justice will prevail.





Jennifer is married to her high school sweetheart, they have four grown children, and are grandparents.





Jennifer continues to receive messages, but not as frequently as in the beginning.





Only those that her current spiritual director feels are important for the world are published.





After the passing of her long-time spiritual director Father Joseph Amalfitano, she began to receive spiritual direction from Father David who she was directed to by Jesus.





