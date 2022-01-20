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CHINA'S COVID LOCKDOWNS ARE INSANE
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44 views • January 20, 2022
China Uncensored, January 17, 2022
China is facing yet another wave of Covid, and in its infinite wisdom, the Communist Party is trying to fight Covid the same way it struggles against political dissidents: by locking it up. Watch this episode of China Uncensored for more on China's insane lockdowns, how some of the CCP's Covid policies could be making things worse, and how the CCP has dealt with the pushback.
YouTube demonetizes their channels, they need support!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
https://chinauncensored.locals.com
China is facing yet another wave of Covid, and in its infinite wisdom, the Communist Party is trying to fight Covid the same way it struggles against political dissidents: by locking it up. Watch this episode of China Uncensored for more on China's insane lockdowns, how some of the CCP's Covid policies could be making things worse, and how the CCP has dealt with the pushback.
YouTube demonetizes their channels, they need support!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
https://chinauncensored.locals.com
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