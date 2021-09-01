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Taking A Stand In The Tyrannical Land Down Under
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141 views • September 01, 2021
Australia has been the one country to openly announce it is the New World Order. Those in positions of authority have usurped authority and have tyrannical attacked the people they are to serve. We have seen people by the hundreds of thousands take to the streets and parks to protest against the tyranny and still it continues. The Sons of Liberty radio show welcomed back Fanos Panayides to talk about what is going on Down Under. It's been a while since his previous appearance and you can definitely tell that things have gone from bad to worse there, but the good news is that people are realizing what is going on and many are responding to the tyranny.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/taking-a-stand-in-the-tyrannical-land-down-under-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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