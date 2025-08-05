"Operation Gladio is Alive and Well" NATO"s secret terrorist army EXPOSED

Joining us is Colonel Roxanne Watkins, a retired U.S. Air Force officer who spent 30 years in military service, including time at U.S. Central Command and the Pentagon. She brings firsthand insight into intelligence operations and is here to help us unpack the legacy of Operation Gladio.





Find out more of Roxane's research on X: https://x.com/ColonelTowner





https://substack.com/@coltowner?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EY_emQdAJ2I