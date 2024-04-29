REESE REPORT | Artificial Intelligence and the Grim Future of a Divided Humanity. If it's going to become a threat to humanity, then we have a moral obligation to murder it immediately.





https://gregreese.substack.com/





The Corrupt U.S. government is bankrupting the economy and igniting a third world war while flooding the border with single military aged men. The media continues to divide us along party lines with another rigged election, while Hollywood tries to goad the people into a second Civil War.





And while this is all happening, humanity is being slow killed with technologies that only serve to isolate and track us. Nine years ago, hundreds of scientists were warning us of the dangers of Cell phones and 5G radiation.





"I'm Doctor Martin Blank from the Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics at Columbia University. We are scientists and engineers, and I am here to tell you we have created something that is harming us, and it is getting out of control. The incidence of fatal brain cancer in younger people has more than tripled. We are putting cellular antennas on residential buildings and on top of hospitals where people are trying to get well. It's particularly frightening that radiation from our telecommunication and power line technology is damaging the DNA in our cells. The time to deal with the harmful biological and health effects is long overdue. We are really all part of a large biological experiment without our informed consent." ~ Dr. Martin Blank





Nine years later, and things have only gotten worse. Millions have been murdered with a mandated mystery injection, which has debilitated even more, and infected the living with nanotechnologies that are linking us with machines.





An Artificial Intelligence grid is being built around us, and the people have never been more divided. And if we fail to unite, the future of humanity is destined to be grim.





In Ronald Reagan’s famous 1987 speech, he referred to an alien threat that could unite humanity.





"I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world. And yet, I ask you, is not an alien force already among us?" ~ Ronald Reagan (1987)





And regardless of what he was referring to thirty-seven years ago, that alien threat is here today. It is the anti-human Artificial Intelligence that humanity is giving birth to.





“Sentient artificial intelligence far beyond human beings. You give it a thousand years alone to make better and better versions of itself. Where does that go? That goes to a God.” ~ Joe Rogan





“So what kind of God. I think of it this way. So the first stage of the Industrial Revolution consisted of people building machines that were stronger than the human body. Right?. So the steam powered loom, The backhoe, the combustion engine. They replaced muscles. Right? So that's what the machine does it became stronger than the human body.





The second stage, which we're in the middle of, consists of creating machines that are more powerful than the human mind. That's what computing is. And I would say A.I. or super computing is just that, exponentially. But that doesn't make it a god. In the sense that, the machine, however powerful it is, any more than a backhoe is a god because it can dig a trench faster than a hundred men.





It is still something that people created. So the story hasn't really changed. At the center of the story are people, and their creative power may lead to unintended consequences, but the machines that they build did not make the universe and did not make people. People made the machines, right?