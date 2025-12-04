Ukraine, Venezuela: Peace or Destruction and Color Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 12.2.2025
END OF UKRAINE WAR?
1-https://www.reuters.com/world/china/witkoff-kushner-meet-putin-moscow-discuss-an-end-ukraine-war-2025-12-02/
2-https://www.axios.com/2025/11/30/ukraine-us-talks-miami-witkoff-kushner-plan
3-https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2025/dec/02/ukraine-war-live-trump-peace-deal-witkoff-to-meet-putin
https://tass.com/world/2052079
ELITES HAVE INFILTRATED...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/archbishop-vigano-drops-truth-bomb-elites-have-infiltrated/
TRUMP GIVES MADURO DEADLINE
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-gave-maduro-a-last-friday-deadline-to-step-down-as-venezuelan-president
TRUMP'S CALL TO MADURO
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2025/12/audio-trump-confirms-call-with-venezuelan-president-amid-rising-tension/
https://trump.news-pravda.com/trump/2025/12/01/264323.html
JOHN BRENNAN LIKELY BEHIND COLOR REVOLUTION
https://joehoft.com/general-flynn-obamas-cia-director-john-brennan-is-likely-behind-the-latest-color-revolution-against-president-trump-and-america/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=general-flynn-obamas-cia-director-john-brennan-is-likely-behind-the-latest-color-revolution-against-president-trump-and-america
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115647843036202695
ugusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson