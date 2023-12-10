Pastor John Hagee - The Axe Head of Power

John Hagee (classic)
Dec 8, 2023
Power is exciting! The Gospel is the most powerful thing in print. There is power in the name of Jesus, in his blood…over demons, disease and death. We can pull down strongholds as we tap into this power. God has given the Church adequate power to be all that He wants us to be. It’s time for us to release the power of God upon this earth and transform the lives of those around us, winning the lost and setting the captives free.
