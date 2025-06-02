BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Abortion Survivor Shares How to Talk With Pro-Choicers About Life's Value - Melissa Ohden
Choosing to have an abortion is permanent. Whatever you are facing right now is temporary. This is the wisdom that abortion survivor and author Melissa Ohden discusses in detail. As a survivor of a failed abortion procedure, Melissa has a unique perspective on what it’s like to grow up knowing that your birth parents tried to kill you. She has written two books on the topic of abortion and choosing life, and she understandably advocates strongly for the pro-life movement. Many other women have stories dealing with the side effects and pain of abortion, and it’s important to talk about those stories and share them with others. It’s also vital to know how to discuss abortion with pro-choice advocates from both a scientific and religious standpoint when the opportunity arises.



TAKEAWAYS


Melissa’s book, Abortion Survivors Break Their Silence, offers many stories about others who have survived an assault in the womb


Not many people know how often the abortion pill fails and results in a full-term baby, nor the potential risks including death


The term pro-choice is a mask for a movement that is pro-death


Challenge people to think about the truth and the effects of abortion, you might be saving a life



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

You Carried Me: A Daughter’s Memoir video: https://bit.ly/4iCrneI

Abortion Survivors Break Their Silence book: https://amzn.to/4mzvzPx

My Body My Choice: https://mybody-myvoice.org/

Remembering Pro-Life Advocate Sue Thayer: https://bit.ly/3Fdnu2v


🔗 CONNECT WITH MELISSA OHDEN

Website: https://melissaohden.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

abortionbabieslifeprolifeemotionalpregnancypregnantparentingwomens healthmentalsurvivortina griffincounter culture mommelissa ohden
