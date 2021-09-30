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Germ Theory with Alex Loglia on the William Cooper Hour of the Time _ Recorded 1993 - Part I
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80 views • September 30, 2021
Recorded 1993 - Part I
Once again we are reminded that what we are confronting today has long been in the dark workings of the death cult. Alex Loglia takes us through the HIV hoax and the truth of of our divinely inherited immune system, the truth of the Terrain Theory.
What gobsmacked me listening to this is how perfectly this deception is in lock step to the scamdemic of today. The 1918 Spanish Flu also has all the same markers of genocide.
Parts 2 & 3 coming soon.
Once again we are reminded that what we are confronting today has long been in the dark workings of the death cult. Alex Loglia takes us through the HIV hoax and the truth of of our divinely inherited immune system, the truth of the Terrain Theory.
What gobsmacked me listening to this is how perfectly this deception is in lock step to the scamdemic of today. The 1918 Spanish Flu also has all the same markers of genocide.
Parts 2 & 3 coming soon.
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