Hidden Camera: Border Crisis Reveals Inhumane Conditions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Project Veritas has released three MAJOR stories about what’s happening at the border.
You will recall seeing the horrifying images leaked to Project Veritas from within a Donna, Texas Migrant Detention Center. According to our Insider, THOUSANDS of illegal immigrants were being PACKED into tight spaces and wrapped in space blankets, resulting in sexual assaults and COVID-19 infections.
Earlier this week, we released a second video featuring an interview with a Customs and Border Patrol agent who corroborated leaked government documents showing a massive spike in border patrol encounters with illegal aliens who are sex offenders at the U.S.-Mexican border in 2021.
Now, we just released a third video showing migrants, including children, being held under a bridge in a makeshift Customs and Border Protection Processing Center where they are enduring inhumane conditions in McAllen, Texas.