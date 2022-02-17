It isn't like we didn't know that, in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention, the NIH funded unlawful gain-of-function in order to develop man-made biological Weapon that is called SARS-CoV-2, or that this virus was cooked up at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill under the supervision of Professor Ralph Baric; and that this research was aimed at weaponizing the SARS-CoV virus, which is the progenitor to SARS-CoV-2, and that SARS-CoV is patented by the CDC. It isn't like we didn't know that this unlawful research was later moved to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China after the Obama Administration placed a Moratorium on all gain-of-function research in 2014, or that Dr. Shi Zheng-Li further refined the virus; or that SARS-CoV-2 is a bioweapon that contains HIV insertions.



That was reported by scientists in India on January 31, 2020. So, we've long ago established that SARS-CoV-2 was a bioweapon. Therefore, now that we know that the mRNA genetic mutagen shots being forced on humanity are specifically designed to create spike proteins which are idenical to those produced by the virus itself, then the only logical conclusion you could make is that the shot is, by definition, a bioweapon too.



That would account for the 40% increase in All-cause Mortality since the shots started in 2021.



What's worse? People who took the shot are now shedding the spike proteins from their shot onto the unvaccinated, getting those of us who didn't want to be depopulated sick. Why? Because the shot is a self-replicating vaccine. That's a well-known technology that's ben around for a long time. The COVID/HIV Connection cannot be ignored.