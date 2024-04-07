IS THE GOLDEN AGE ☭ OF AMERICAN JEWS ENDING?

Franklin Foer is a staff writer at The Atlantic where he wrote the cover story of the April issue, “The Golden Age of American Jews is Ending”.





He is the author of The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden's White House and the Struggle for America's Future and World Without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech. He was previously the editor of The New Republic and a staff writer at Slate and New York magazine. His other books include How Soccer Explains the World and Jewish Jocks (co-edited with Marc Tracy), which won a National Jewish Book Award.





https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2024/04/us-anti-semitism-jewish-american-safety/677469/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtK-6TJmLN4