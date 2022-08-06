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Prof. Richard Ennos: Scottish Gov. Experiment Shows Link Between Excess Deaths & C19 Vaccines
"So often we are told that these things are just a coincidence. Well here we've got an actual experiment and it tells us that we've got some sort of causal relationship between the two."