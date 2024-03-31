

Since the beginning of January Lewis and I have been traveling across the country.



In that time we have stopped to eat at dozens of restaurants in cities along our routes.



More often than not we choose the dive mom and pop shop's due to their location in the rougher areas which we have been targeting with the missing children fliers.



It is easier to convince the managers to hang the fliers if they don't have a corporate office to gain approval from.



As most people are aware, there is a homeless epidemic taking place in the United States.



Sidewalks, underpasses, parks, bus stops, grocery store parking lots and street corners are littered with people with nowhere to go.



Lewis and I have watched as the homeless hungry, with blankets wrapped around their shoulders to shield from the cold, pick through dumpsters for scraps of food tossed out.



In only one location in all of our stops have we come across a business that not only welcomes the homeless to enjoy the warmth that their building offers, they also make sure that those that cannot pay have a hot cup of coffee and food to put into their bellies to help sustain them until their next meal.



With permission from those working the counter, guests who cannot pay are treated to fresh baked donuts and pastries.



Each time we have visited we have seen the homeless treated with the same dignity those with the ability to pay receive.



Long time customers that we have conversed with while having meetings at The Donut Parade rave about the establishment and the employees that work there.



One man told us the owner is a believer which made Lewis's ears perk up and his face light up with a smile.



Last night one of the coalition members from the Proud Boys bought a dozen donuts to bring to the shelter where the boy Motah in the flier is staying when we visited to speak with the staff.



The "Tables are for paying customers only - EXCEPTIONS" sign on the table will keep us going back as long as we are here.



