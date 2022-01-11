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Say No To Mandates: Affidavit Testimony by Jessica Priya
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2 views • January 11, 2022
Jessica Priya shares her stories of maskless shopping right after arriving at the Honolulu airport and not testing or consenting to quarantine. The power of affidavits and knowing the law.
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
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#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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