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Yahweh's Truth #188
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23 views • June 12, 2021
Yahweh's Truth: Wick & Viss [#188] finds Pastors Visser and Wickstrom discussing current events like the recent George Zimmerman & Trayvon Martin (hate crime) court trial. This hour-long Christian Identity broadcast also grants "the Viss" a platform to explain some lesser-known facts about Covenant People's Ministry and clues listeners in to the much-anticipated FINAL Obie & Visser shows.
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