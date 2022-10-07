PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR RIMA E. LAIBOW AND RALPH FUCETOLA INTERVIEWS MADS PALSVIG 7TH OCTOBER 2022

DR RIMA E. LAIBOW 11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL - 6 PM EASTERN

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/



DR RIMA E. LAIBOW AND RALPH FUTECELO INTERVIEWS MADS PALSVIG

Mads Palsvig is a former investment banker from Credit Suisse First Boston, Barclays Bank and Morgan Stanley. He specialized in trading all fixed income products, focusing on Government Bonds and derivatives on those. He advised central banks and ministries of Finance on what they could do to finance their bond issuance at the lowest possible yield in order to save taxpayer money.

The last ten years Mads has dedicated to studying, politics and activism. He started a political movement/party in June 2016 with the main objective to take back the privilege to issue the monetary base in Denmark to the people. He started the demonstrations against smart meters and the roll out of 5G in 2018. He has been one of the main organizers in the resistance against the corona lock downs and started the “pots and pans” demonstration against the Danish Law on Epidemic.

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/

















