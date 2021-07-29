© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Victory Brewing Seasonal Favorites Summer Love Golden Ale 3.75/5
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • July 29, 2021
Summer Love from Victory Brewings' Seasonal Favorites series is up this week. Victory has some good brews in their lines and this one is no slouch. Billed as a Golden Ale she runs 5.2 ABV ,best guess of 25 for the IBUs and the( By My Eye) BME/ SRM is a solid sunny/lemony 8. With no real history of this brew on their page I imagine they were trying to break into the "Lightly Hopped" craze from a couple of years back. Unfortunately this one is a miss for me. With Simcoe and Tettnang being the hop blend they said they were shooting for a "Lemony-Piney" angle.
On the nose she is hop forward with the pine from the Tettnang overlying the lemony-citrus of the simcoe, pleasant and appealing to the the sniffer. On the initial hit she is piney/hoppy with a nice solid mouth fill and then the piney disappears. Medium thru the middle with a solid blonde ale flavor. The pine comes back on the finish at the very back end. She is dry and dirty when all is said and done. A very interesting brew and if hop fade is what they were designing they did a great job. Not bad but not going into the rotation.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I.
Be the Big 3 my friends.
Please like, like and remind. Hit a button as well if you would be so kind.
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
On the nose she is hop forward with the pine from the Tettnang overlying the lemony-citrus of the simcoe, pleasant and appealing to the the sniffer. On the initial hit she is piney/hoppy with a nice solid mouth fill and then the piney disappears. Medium thru the middle with a solid blonde ale flavor. The pine comes back on the finish at the very back end. She is dry and dirty when all is said and done. A very interesting brew and if hop fade is what they were designing they did a great job. Not bad but not going into the rotation.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I.
Be the Big 3 my friends.
Please like, like and remind. Hit a button as well if you would be so kind.
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.