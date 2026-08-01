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Trinidad & Tobago, Cornered?
Please watch the full video before commenting.
I am NOT saying that Jesus, (The Christ) told me that (this is a sign that) Trinidad and Tobago is cornered. That we will face a (major) earthquake soon.
I am just saying what my thoughts were at the time, and I am also keeping my promise, by posting this video, as I said I would, if an earthquake happened below Trinidad.
However, even though The Son (Jesus) did NOT tell me that this is a sign that Trinidad will face a major earthquake soon. It is a known phenomenon that low magnitude earthquakes can occur before a major earthquake. Especially if they are happening frequently within the same area. But yet again, this phenomenon is not a 100% guarantee that a major earthquake will follow, soon.
Keep an eye on this area, using these earthquake monitoring apps.
Friday 31st July, 2026.
#officialchristiandeo