Trinidad & Tobago, Cornered?

Please watch the full video before commenting.

I am NOT saying that Jesus, (The Christ) told me that (this is a sign that) Trinidad and Tobago is cornered. That we will face a (major) earthquake soon.

I am just saying what my thoughts were at the time, and I am also keeping my promise, by posting this video, as I said I would, if an earthquake happened below Trinidad.

However, even though The Son (Jesus) did NOT tell me that this is a sign that Trinidad will face a major earthquake soon. It is a known phenomenon that low magnitude earthquakes can occur before a major earthquake. Especially if they are happening frequently within the same area. But yet again, this phenomenon is not a 100% guarantee that a major earthquake will follow, soon.

Keep an eye on this area, using these earthquake monitoring apps.

Friday 31st July, 2026.

#officialchristiandeo