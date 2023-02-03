THE PLAN (spanish subtitles)

Will you buy me a coffee for my work? Thank you very much!!!https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev

The World Health Organization has an official agenda for ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. They can declare a pandemic whenever they want. During pandemics the WHO becomes an effective one world government, overruling the constitutions and laws of all the nations in the world. The plan is crystal clear. Watch the video now!

Español

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev

¿Me invitas a un café por mi trabajo?... Muchas Gracias!

La Organización Mundial de la Salud tiene una agenda oficial de diez años de pandemias en curso, de 2020 a 2030. Pueden declarar una pandemia cuando quieran. Durante las pandemias, la OMS se convierte en un gobierno mundial efectivo, anulando las constituciones y leyes de todas las naciones del mundo. El plan está muy claro.

vari3dad3s:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content







