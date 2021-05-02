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May have k!lled 300,000 in 3 months Del Bigtree (MIRRORED)
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1892 views • May 02, 2021
May have k!lled 300,000 in 3 months Del Bigtree (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Free4eva Media at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/8203e6b8-8cea-4840-a574-b0561ddb5f52
Covid 19 shots may have k!lled 300,000 in 3 months
Del, why on Earth are you using the term “vaccine”? This is an experimental gene manipulation injection. Call it an injection or call it a shot. But don’t call it a vaccine. Because this is experimental it cannot be mandated. The CDC has been corrupt since they ignored chronic fatigue syndrome and corrupted that study.
Only One Percent of Vaccine Reactions Reported to VAERS
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/less-than-1-of-vaccine-injuries-reported-in-the-government-national-vaccine-adverse-event-reporting-system/
VAERS Missing Records and Death Analysis
https://www.brighteon.com/c6922be8-3373-4bcb-89b9-8ca01d13c439
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Free4eva Media at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/8203e6b8-8cea-4840-a574-b0561ddb5f52
Covid 19 shots may have k!lled 300,000 in 3 months
Del, why on Earth are you using the term “vaccine”? This is an experimental gene manipulation injection. Call it an injection or call it a shot. But don’t call it a vaccine. Because this is experimental it cannot be mandated. The CDC has been corrupt since they ignored chronic fatigue syndrome and corrupted that study.
Only One Percent of Vaccine Reactions Reported to VAERS
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/less-than-1-of-vaccine-injuries-reported-in-the-government-national-vaccine-adverse-event-reporting-system/
VAERS Missing Records and Death Analysis
https://www.brighteon.com/c6922be8-3373-4bcb-89b9-8ca01d13c439
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