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Unleashing the Power of God Part 5: Losing the Land
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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32 views • October 04, 2021

There are certain matters about Israel that Christians assume to be true. This is the case with the land and whether modern Israelite's have a claim to it. God warned the Israelite's more than 3,000 years ago, just prior to entering the Promised Land, that the land covenant was conditional and based upon obedience.

They would lose the land if they did not walk according to His commandments. They eventually forgot about the warning, served other gods and the promise of a forced removal came true. When the political State of Israel was established in 1948, Christians around the world were jubilant that Israel had finally been restored but they ignored the fact that God had clearly stated that Israel would have no claim to the land if they did not walk in obedience.

God told the prophet Ezekiel some 2,500 years ago that Israel would not be restored until the second coming of the Messiah. God does not need men to lie, kill and use political maneuvering to achieve His works. Logic would then dictate that the political state of Israel in 1948 was not accomplished through the supernatural power of God but something else. The conclusion is obvious.

Sermon Outline:  https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1473.pdf

Losing the Land RLJ-1473 -- DECEMBER 7, 2014

UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 5: Losing the Land

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christianszionistspromised landstate of israel
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