X22 REPORT Ep. 2823a - Transition From The Globalists,Time To Return To Sovereignty Of Peoples & Civilization

Ep. 2823a - Transition From The Globalists,Time To Return To Sovereignty Of Peoples & Civilization

The world is rising up, the [CB] cannot stop it, they are panicking. Inflation is out of control, the reported inflation is 9.1% but the real inflation is closer to 20% or even higher since they changed the calculation multiple times. Putin sends message, the globalists system is coming to an end.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

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