China Insight 2022/02/04

001 On February 2, Kim Meylemans, a Belgian athlete who went to Beijing to participate in the Winter Olympics, sobbed on social media that she was still required by to go to an unknown location for quarantine the CCP government even after the result of virus re-test was negative, just because she had been infected with Covid-19 in before.002 On February 2, Hangzhou, Zhejiang. A large number of buses are parked along the side of the road. Residents of any part of the city where the pandemic has occurred will have no choice but to be sent to the quarantine facility by the CCP government.003 On February 2, Hangzhou, Zhejiang. A passerby saw a child who was being sent to quarantine according to the CCP’s pandemic prevention and control policy.004 February 1, Beijing. Citizens who were sent to mandatory quarantine.005 On February 1, in Gucheng County, Hengshui, Hebei, a family of four who returned from a pandemic area in Tianjin was reported by the CCP local government as confirmed cases of Covid-19. On the same day, the Pandemic Prevention and Control Department of Hengshui City urgently declared that the entire Gucheng County has become a prevention area.006 On January 31, in Bao’an District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, the CCP local government required all community residents to undergo nucleic acid testing due to a newly confirmed case in the area.007 The CCP government has implemented a nationwide ban on fireworks and firecrackers in mainland China. The video shows rural officials in Henan province using loudspeakers to announce a ban on fireworks.008 On February 3, Anshan, Liaoning Province. A pillar collapsed in the scenic area, injuring a child.009 February 3, Leping, Guilin. It’s suspected that due to improper operation of the driver, the vehicle was driven into the river, and seven people were killed in the accident.