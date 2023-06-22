Sabotage/False Flag/Blame Game? - It Looks UkroReich might Do something Stupid with Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - The NarcoFuhrer gave a Statement.

It looks UkroReich might do something stupid with Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plan,the NarcoFuhrer gave a statement:

"We share all the information we have with our partners - everyone in the world.All evidences...

Europe,USA,China.Brazil,India,arab world,Africa,every part[of the world must know],international organisations,absolutely everyone

There should never be any terrorist attacks at nuclear power plants anywhere.

This time it shouldn't be like with Kakhovka:

The world has been warned, so the world can and must act," the NarcoFuhrer stated

Update: I found the following (partial) to add from 'Hal Turner.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/not-zaporozhye-npp-south-ukraine-npp-being-used-to-store-us-weapons-and-intelligence-hq

Turns out it is about the South Ukraine Nuclear Power plant because it is being used to store US/NATO high-tech weapons, and is now the Intelligence HQ for NATO in the war.

The US and NATO are creating all this bluster about invoking NATO Treaty Article 5, "Collective Self-Defense" if there is a tactical nuclear explosion in Ukraine OR IF there is an attack upon a nuclear power plant which causes radiation leakage.

Russia made clear from the beginning of its Special Military Operation to de-militarize and de-NAZIFY Ukraine that they already know NATO Conventional military forces are superior to Russian Conventional forces. But, President Putin pointed out, Russia is also a nuclear power and many of Russia's weapons are far superior to those held by NATO. He then made clear that if Article 5 Collective Self Defense is invoked against Russia, the Russian Federation would have no choice but to use its nuclear weapons for self preservation.