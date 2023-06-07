Create New Account
"Don't Waste My Time with All this Talk!"
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a day ago

In a society where an alarming number of people have little to no knowledge of our history and foundational principles, we consider it our duty to teach as many people as possible about liberty, the original, legal meaning of the Constitution - and how to protect and defend both.


Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutiontruthhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfoundersfederalism10th amendmentdecentralize

