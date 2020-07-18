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What Does It Really Mean To Be Born Again_ The Truth About _Born Again._ Part-1 - David Eells, UBM.mp4
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11 views • July 18, 2020
What does it mean to be born again and what does a born again person look like?
John 1:12 "But as many as received him, to them gave he the right to become children of God, even to them that believe on his name" Notice he says children here and not sons. We have to separate the two because they are two different words in Greek.
The Bible says in Pro. 29:21 "He that delicately bringeth up his servant from a child shall have him become a son at the last." Jesus is the only born son of God and we have to be reborn sons of God [in Him].
Sons of God look like Jesus. When we first come to God we are a child and a servant because of our immature relationship to the Lord, we are not yet a son. A son doesn't have a servant's relationship to the Father. They are born of God. Joh. 1:13 "who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God."
A child is someone who is born again in spirit and they have a new spirit from God, a born-again spirit. The Holy Spirit wants to create in us the life of Christ, first spirit, and then soul, and ultimately body. That's the job of the Holy Spirit. Joh. 16:14 "He shall glorify me: for he shall take of mine, and shall declare it unto you."
The beginning of this process is as a child of God, a born again spirit. But then we grow in the manifestation of the sons of God, manifesting in our soul what was put in our spirit.
Your spirit is clean, it's holy, it's righteous but it has to be educated. Your conscience is, very much, a part of your spirit. Your conscience tells you what's right and what's wrong but you have to train it and teach it by the Word of God.
If we obey your conscience which is in our spirit, we will grow up to be sons of God. If you disobey it you will not. We are sons of God through faith. Faith calls the things that are not as though they were (Rom. 4:17). Faith is believing you have something because of the Word of God that you don't manifestly have. Children are born again in spirit, sons are born again in the soul. And your soul is your mind, will, and emotions.
So we are born again in spirit initially but we have to go on and bear the fruit of Jesus in our soul and continuing in that process to have eternal life. 1 Joh. 2:6 he that saith he abideth in him ought himself also to walk even as he walked.
Join brother David Eells in Part 1 of this 5 part series as he takes you through scriptures in "The Truth About "Born Again".
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
THE TRUTH ABOUT "BORN AGAIN." PART:1
How do you know you are truly born again? Are you bearing the fruit of Christ, taking up your cross daily and following Him? Are you forgiving your brother from the heart as Jesus commands us? Because if we don't forgive we are not forgiven which means we are not saved. Mat. 6:14,15 "For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." Also, see Mat. 18:32-35.
Many Christians, or what we loosely call Christians, think they are saved and have eternal life but, in fact, they are not saved. They are not working out their salvation with fear and trembling as the scripture teaches (Php. 2:12).
So it would be in the best interest of everyone who calls themselves Christian to examine themselves; to see if they are really in the faith and have eternal life because once we die there is no second chance.
Are we walking in repentance? Are we putting to death our flesh and bearing the fruit of Christ, coming into His image? Jesus said we must abide in Him. John 15:5 "I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in Me, and I in him, the same beareth much fruit: for apart from Me ye can do nothing."
What does it mean to abide in Jesus? It is putting the word of God in your heart and obeying it, not being a hearer of the word but a doer of the word. (James. 1:25).
Jesus says the one who obeys His commandments is the one who loves Him. John 14:21 "He that hath My commandments and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him and will manifest Myself unto him."
So let us go on to make our calling and election sure!
Watch Part 2: https://youtu.be/9kkG4QfzZzE
Part 3: https://youtu.be/nF1P2o8mbJo
Part 4: https://youtu.be/0aLD0YIx_3U
Part 5: https://youtu.be/vU4Aqo7r4ME
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
John 1:12 "But as many as received him, to them gave he the right to become children of God, even to them that believe on his name" Notice he says children here and not sons. We have to separate the two because they are two different words in Greek.
The Bible says in Pro. 29:21 "He that delicately bringeth up his servant from a child shall have him become a son at the last." Jesus is the only born son of God and we have to be reborn sons of God [in Him].
Sons of God look like Jesus. When we first come to God we are a child and a servant because of our immature relationship to the Lord, we are not yet a son. A son doesn't have a servant's relationship to the Father. They are born of God. Joh. 1:13 "who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God."
A child is someone who is born again in spirit and they have a new spirit from God, a born-again spirit. The Holy Spirit wants to create in us the life of Christ, first spirit, and then soul, and ultimately body. That's the job of the Holy Spirit. Joh. 16:14 "He shall glorify me: for he shall take of mine, and shall declare it unto you."
The beginning of this process is as a child of God, a born again spirit. But then we grow in the manifestation of the sons of God, manifesting in our soul what was put in our spirit.
Your spirit is clean, it's holy, it's righteous but it has to be educated. Your conscience is, very much, a part of your spirit. Your conscience tells you what's right and what's wrong but you have to train it and teach it by the Word of God.
If we obey your conscience which is in our spirit, we will grow up to be sons of God. If you disobey it you will not. We are sons of God through faith. Faith calls the things that are not as though they were (Rom. 4:17). Faith is believing you have something because of the Word of God that you don't manifestly have. Children are born again in spirit, sons are born again in the soul. And your soul is your mind, will, and emotions.
So we are born again in spirit initially but we have to go on and bear the fruit of Jesus in our soul and continuing in that process to have eternal life. 1 Joh. 2:6 he that saith he abideth in him ought himself also to walk even as he walked.
Join brother David Eells in Part 1 of this 5 part series as he takes you through scriptures in "The Truth About "Born Again".
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
THE TRUTH ABOUT "BORN AGAIN." PART:1
How do you know you are truly born again? Are you bearing the fruit of Christ, taking up your cross daily and following Him? Are you forgiving your brother from the heart as Jesus commands us? Because if we don't forgive we are not forgiven which means we are not saved. Mat. 6:14,15 "For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." Also, see Mat. 18:32-35.
Many Christians, or what we loosely call Christians, think they are saved and have eternal life but, in fact, they are not saved. They are not working out their salvation with fear and trembling as the scripture teaches (Php. 2:12).
So it would be in the best interest of everyone who calls themselves Christian to examine themselves; to see if they are really in the faith and have eternal life because once we die there is no second chance.
Are we walking in repentance? Are we putting to death our flesh and bearing the fruit of Christ, coming into His image? Jesus said we must abide in Him. John 15:5 "I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in Me, and I in him, the same beareth much fruit: for apart from Me ye can do nothing."
What does it mean to abide in Jesus? It is putting the word of God in your heart and obeying it, not being a hearer of the word but a doer of the word. (James. 1:25).
Jesus says the one who obeys His commandments is the one who loves Him. John 14:21 "He that hath My commandments and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him and will manifest Myself unto him."
So let us go on to make our calling and election sure!
Watch Part 2: https://youtu.be/9kkG4QfzZzE
Part 3: https://youtu.be/nF1P2o8mbJo
Part 4: https://youtu.be/0aLD0YIx_3U
Part 5: https://youtu.be/vU4Aqo7r4ME
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Keywords
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