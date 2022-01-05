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The World We Live In Can't Last
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120 views • January 05, 2022
* It’s time to notice the things that matter.
* America is growing faster than most people realize.
* Big governments don’t treat their citizens well.
* Politicians barely mention individuals any more.
* Big, soulless companies are making America ugly.
* The upside to 2 years of corona insanity: many Americans are remembering a simpler life they longed for.
* Our leaders continue to ignore the essentials.
* The system we have now cannot last.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6290048695001
* America is growing faster than most people realize.
* Big governments don’t treat their citizens well.
* Politicians barely mention individuals any more.
* Big, soulless companies are making America ugly.
* The upside to 2 years of corona insanity: many Americans are remembering a simpler life they longed for.
* Our leaders continue to ignore the essentials.
* The system we have now cannot last.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6290048695001
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