⚡️⚡️⚡️ Ukrainian Missile Hit the Hotel where RT Military Press Film Crew Were Staying. 092422

⚡️⚡️⚡️Ukrainian missile hit the hotel where RT military envoy Murad @msgazdiev Gazdiyev's film crew was staying:

"As you can see, there is not much left of the room. I was sleeping in this place."

All our targets. The cameraman Mikhail was crushed by the concrete slabs, but miraculously he survived and was almost unharmed.

After the blast the guys helped to get people out from under the rubble: "This is the room next to mine, now we can see the guy downstairs.

In addition, the explosion damaged vehicles standing near the hotel, including the SUV of our war correspondents. Though battered, the vehicle is still running.

-

The following is the remarks made by TASS - With the act of terrorism in Kherson, the Ukrainian authorities wanted not only to disrupt the referendum, but also to stifle freedom of speech by intimidating journalists, the head of the Regional Council of Ministers believes.

Security measures in the city will be stepped up after the hit on the hotel.

The authorities report that the referendum in the Kherson region will continue, despite the terrorist attack staged by Ukraine, and will end on time.

TASS

-

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1