Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
African Bishops United on Supporting Traditional Families
channel image
High Hopes
2953 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published 18 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


Dec 14, 2023


The woke LGBT agenda continues expanding to Africa. Archbishop Philip Arnold Subira Anyolo of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Nairobi delivered a critical message in an exclusive sit-down interview with LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen, describing how God's plan for society - the traditional family - must be protected and supported by the Catholic Church. Woke activists now seek to transform the Catholic Church's teaching on the life and family values that have shaped civilization for centuries, pressuring the Catholic Church and nations with monetary power—yet Africa's bishops remain united in their support of the Church's perennial teachings and the families that live them. Watch now as Archbishop Anyolo describes how Africa's bishops remain committed in their support of families to continue God's natural plan for creation in the face of the woke agenda.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v412f1o-african-bishops-united-on-supporting-traditional-families.html

Keywords
lifecatholiclgbtunitedafricanarchbishopfamily valuesbishopsgods plannairobilifesitenewsjohn-henry westenwoke agendawoke activiststraditional familiesphilip arnold subira

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket