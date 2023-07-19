07/07 Convo w/ Jeremiah: Healing, Electroculture, Sun Changes

Jeremiah returns to videochat about gardening, electroculture, healing,
wellness, sun changes, Schumann resonance, The Great Awakening,
economics, gardening, soil science, and more on July 7th, 2023.
Another video chat with Jeremiah: https://rumble.com/v1a3k1z-quantum-mechanics-of-time-travel-and-healing-with-jeremiah.html
Ebay moringa trees: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234992382236
#BeachVibes
linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.