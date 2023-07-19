Create New Account
07/07 Convo w/ Jeremiah: Healing, Electroculture, Sun Changes
MJTank
Published Yesterday

Jeremiah returns to videochat about gardening, electroculture, healing, wellness, sun changes, Schumann resonance, The Great Awakening, economics, gardening, soil science, and more on July 7th, 2023.
Another video chat with Jeremiah: https://rumble.com/v1a3k1z-quantum-mechanics-of-time-travel-and-healing-with-jeremiah.html
Ebay moringa trees: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234992382236
linktr.ee/mjtank108

