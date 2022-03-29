Roman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Chemical Weapons Poisoning’

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03/28/2022 Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators have suffered symptoms of suspected ‘chemical weapons’ poisoning, according to reports. Symptoms reportedly included ‘piercing pain in the eyes’ but the dosage and type of toxin was unlikely to be sufficient enough to cause life-threatening damage and ‘was most likely intended to scare’, according to investigative website Bellingcat.