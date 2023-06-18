The beast has already taken over their soulsThe beast has already taken over their souls

Verily, the message is crystal clear although for those who were vaccinated it is already certain that they have no any hope because of the fallen angel technology by which they are already marked with the mark of the beast. One can also find a lot about this in the Evangelicalendtimemachine.com. The LORD also answers your questions here with His words, so listen carefully!

Message received bye Prophet of the endtimes Benjamin Cousijnsen.

Published on June 14th, 2023 in the evangelical endtimemachine by My Shalom

