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Ramola D Reports | Report 264 | Iain Clifford on Finding Your Freedom From the Matrix
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34 views • September 30, 2021
Educative conversation with Iain Clifford, a top financial planning expert who has stepped outside the matrix after his own business venture in joinder with a major UK bank was targeted for takedown, delved deep into the nature of our system pillars of banking and law and uncovered the seamy underside of the system which has stolen all of our birthrights by registering us in a fraudulent birth certificate system, incorporated us as “legal fictions” or “strawmen” and proceeded to use our labor and lifelong value in indentured servitude while never revealing to us the nature of the fraud being run on all.
Iain Clifford examines what banking really does and explains how there really is no asset-backed currency, how banks create money, and how banks dip into the C'est Que Vie Trust with every transaction, helping themselves to your funds while you believe otherwise. Stepping out of the matrix would require correcting your status, and doing that in private law or equity, a form of law which stands over the law of the land, air, and water—common law, trust law, contract (or maritime/admiralty) law—he says is the most powerful way forward, given that the legal system we have under contract law is a rigged system which protects the State and not the consumer.
Matrix Freedom, the organization Iain Clifford has founded, helps educate people on these matters, and creates a private membership space where people can freely communicate and learn how to step out of the statutory tyranny being imposed on all today with the COVID hoax and vaccine mandates, while also learning how to recover mortgage payments and end mortgages, own your property, and other such means of recovering funds and gaining financial freedom. People from all over the world have been registering for the webinars, he reports, as people awaken to the tyranny of governments and central banks and reach for sovereignty, a process more than a project but one eminently achievable.
The good news, he says, is that there is still time; the world has not been shut down yet, but given the Great Reset push toward digital ids and vaxx passports, it may be time for everyone who values personal freedom and a life for their children to take action now to self-educate and step out of the slavery-system matrix we are locked in.
LINKS FOR MORE:
IAIN CLIFFORD
Iain Clifford's website :https://matrixfreedom.life/
Sign in to Matrix Freedom at this link:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
RAMOLA D REPORTS
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Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
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DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
More information on Clean Slate's powers in detoxing nanotech here:
Article: https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/
Video/News Panel 21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGfK3IUM0Gk8/
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Iain Clifford examines what banking really does and explains how there really is no asset-backed currency, how banks create money, and how banks dip into the C'est Que Vie Trust with every transaction, helping themselves to your funds while you believe otherwise. Stepping out of the matrix would require correcting your status, and doing that in private law or equity, a form of law which stands over the law of the land, air, and water—common law, trust law, contract (or maritime/admiralty) law—he says is the most powerful way forward, given that the legal system we have under contract law is a rigged system which protects the State and not the consumer.
Matrix Freedom, the organization Iain Clifford has founded, helps educate people on these matters, and creates a private membership space where people can freely communicate and learn how to step out of the statutory tyranny being imposed on all today with the COVID hoax and vaccine mandates, while also learning how to recover mortgage payments and end mortgages, own your property, and other such means of recovering funds and gaining financial freedom. People from all over the world have been registering for the webinars, he reports, as people awaken to the tyranny of governments and central banks and reach for sovereignty, a process more than a project but one eminently achievable.
The good news, he says, is that there is still time; the world has not been shut down yet, but given the Great Reset push toward digital ids and vaxx passports, it may be time for everyone who values personal freedom and a life for their children to take action now to self-educate and step out of the slavery-system matrix we are locked in.
LINKS FOR MORE:
IAIN CLIFFORD
Iain Clifford's website :https://matrixfreedom.life/
Sign in to Matrix Freedom at this link:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
RAMOLA D REPORTS
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS TRUE-MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
More information on Clean Slate's powers in detoxing nanotech here:
Article: https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/
Video/News Panel 21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGfK3IUM0Gk8/
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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