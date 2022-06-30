We Need To Be Able To Identify You Using AI

lol, It is about a year now since I do prayer and fasting 2 days a week, the devil is getting driven crazy. I even had someone said to me who is marked, "If I can bow, why cant you" lol, we wrestle not against flesh and blood but principalities and powers, rulers of the darkness of this world, spiritual wickedness in high places.





This is another level for me all together. When the devil tried with Peter, Jesus said get thee behind me satan.

The devil knows who the chosen children of God are.