CERN defined by my Findings***did NOT start up on April 8th!!

I define CERN - disclaimer: from my opinion and my own findings from their website and wikipedia. Same info given to the public. Did you know that the World Wide Web was created by CERN? And also Cat scans and pet scans- which are imaging devices to look inside the body of Humans?
I do not find it starting 4/8/24 like everyone is saying!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.