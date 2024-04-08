Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CERN defined by my Findings***did NOT start up on April 8th!!
channel image
PROMOGIRL07
28 Subscribers
436 views
Published 17 hours ago

I define CERN - disclaimer: from my opinion and my own findings from their website and wikipedia.  Same info given to the public. Did you know that the World Wide Web was created by CERN? And also Cat scans and pet scans- which are imaging devices to look inside the body of Humans?

I do not find it starting 4/8/24 like everyone is saying!!

Keywords
cernlhclarge hadron collinder

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket