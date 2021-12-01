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Central Banks launch Digital Currencies - Perfect Technocratic Control
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425 views • December 01, 2021
Every central bank in the world is rushing to launch a digital currency...but why? And who is pulling the strings behind the scenes? As it turns out, we don't need a 'social credit score' when money itself is used to control our behavior. Christian breaks down the reality behind this global, synchronous push for digital currencies and the elimination of cash in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/...
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- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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